Antalyaspor's Forward Line Gets Stronger

Antalyaspor's forward line got stronger in an effort to move up from the relegation zone in Turkish Super Lig.

Turkish top-tier football club is currently in the relegation zone with 14 points.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Lukas Podolski from Germany and Macedonian striker Adis Jahovic joined the Turkish club in the winter transfer season.

Podolski's deal will keep him winner with Antalyaspor until the end of 2020-2021 season.

Poland-born Podolski previously played for German clubs FC Cologne and Bayern Munich, England's Arsenal, Italian team Inter Milan, Turkey's Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe of Japan.

Podolski was a Galatasaray player from 2015 - 2017 and during his his two-year-spell with the Istanbul club he scored 34 goals in 75 appearances.

He last played for Vissel Kobe, producing 17 goals in 60 matches.

Podolski was a former German international, netting 49 goals in 130 games for his nation.

He was part of Germany in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

Jahovic moves to Antalya from Malatya

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor striker Adis Jahovic also joined to Antalyaspor, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old signed a 1, 5+1 year contract with the Turkish club.

He scored 14 goals in 23 matches in the first half of this season in Yeni Malatyaspor.