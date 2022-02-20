Arsenal Preparing Offer for Morata

Arsenal are preparing to submit an offer for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Spain international joined the Turin club for the last season and a half on loan from Atletico Madrid.

It is believed that the Italian giants will push to sign the 29-year-old on permanent basis in the summer.

Arsenal are willing to offer the Spaniard a return to the Premier League after his failed first spell at Chelsea.

The striker failed to live up to expectations following his 2017 move to the Blues as he left the west London club three years later.

Morata has eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances for Juventus across all competitions so far this season.