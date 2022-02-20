  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Arsenal Preparing Offer for Morata

Arsenal Preparing Offer for Morata

Published February 20th, 2022 - 01:01 GMT
Alvaro Morata (Photo: AFP)
Alvaro Morata (Photo: AFP)

Arsenal are preparing to submit an offer for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Spain international joined the Turin club for the last season and a half on loan from Atletico Madrid.

It is believed that the Italian giants will push to sign the 29-year-old on permanent basis in the summer.

Arsenal are willing to offer the Spaniard a return to the Premier League after his failed first spell at Chelsea.

The striker failed to live up to expectations following his 2017 move to the Blues as he left the west London club three years later.

Morata has eight goals and six assists in 33 appearances for Juventus across all competitions so far this season.

Alvaro Morata (Photo: AFP)
Alvaro Morata (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Alvaro MorataJuventus FCAtletico MadridArsenal FC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...