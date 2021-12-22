Arsenal Prepare to Sell Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faces an uncertain future at Arsenal and the club is open to selling him in January, according to ESPN.

The English giants will listen to offers for the 32-year-old striker as they hope to offload him next month.

The former Borussia Dortmund star lost Arsenal's captaincy last week on disciplinary grounds and has been frozen out at the Emirates.

Barcelona have been linked with Aubameyang in the past and could try to get him by offering a swap deal.

Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are also monitoring the forward's situation.

The Gabon international's deal with Arsenal will expire in the summer of 2023.