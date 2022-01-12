Arsenal Set to Sign Juve's Arthur

Arsenal are very close to signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo - according a report by RMC Sport.

The London-based club is seeking a loan deal for the Brazil international, whose current contract with the Italian club is due to reach its end in 2025.

The 25-year-old is believed to be ready to leave Turin after falling out of favor under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

The Brazilian made 43 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions and scored a single goal.

Arthur joined Juventus on 29 June 2020 when Barcelona announced that they had reached an agreement for his five-year transfer for €72 million, plus €10 million in variables.

The switch was also coordinated with a swap of Miralem Pjanic going to Barca.