Arsenal Submit €70m Bid for Fiorentina's Vlahovic

Arsenal have submitted a €70 million offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The London-based club is eager to sign the Serbian forward and are ready to pay €55m, while also allowing Lucas Torreira to make his loan stint in Florence permanent.

Vlahovic has revealed that he loves playing for Fiorentina and thus could remain in Italy.

He told Politika as quoted by the Mirror: "I have stated this several times so far. A beautiful football story is being made here in Florence.

"We have a good team, great football players, great support from the fans. It all deserves respect.

"Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time.

"I don’t know what can happen overnight. We’ll see."

The Italian club is urging the 21-year-old to commit to fresh terms but the forward has rejected all their offers so far.