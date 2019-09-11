Asian Volleyball Championship to Begin on Friday in Tehran

The 20th edition of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship is set to begin on September 13 in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament will be held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

The 2020 Men's Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020. A total of eight teams will play in the tournament, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.

Iran are pooled against Australia, Qatar and Sri Lanka in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Kazakhstan, China, Oman and India are in Pool C.

South Korea, Indonesia, Kuwait and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Sri Lanka on Friday and will meet Qatar and Australia on Saturday and Sunday respectively.