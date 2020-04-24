Aspetar’s Campaign to Promote Healthy Lifestyle During Stay at Home

Aspetar, the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, has launched a new version of its “Healthy Ramadan” campaign for the tenth year in a row, coinciding this year with the special circumstances witnessed by the world as a result of the 19 outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

The updated campaign ranges from medical tips, guidance to athletes and the entire community in a creative way, to a number of exercises that can be carried out during the month.

Aspetar’s Ramadan campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of adopting an active and healthy lifestyle on social media platforms through an evidence-based research and studies carried out by Aspetar experts in many areas such as; nutrition, exercise, fitness, psychology, oral and dental health, This year’s campaign features an interactive design that enables the public to interact with it through tips provided on Instagram’s “Story” feature, accompanied by questions addressed to the audiences throughout the holy month. Also, various videos will broadcast on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Speaking about the campaign Khaled Ali al Mawlawi, Aspetar’s Chief Administrative Officer, said: “The Healthy Ramadan Campaign is a good tradition that we have been following for a decade, and under the current circumstances that require everyone to stay at home, we have considered expanding the campaign of the athletes to all members of the community, we are using the outcome of Aspetar’s pioneers in research and sports medicine , who have spent years studying the effects of fasting on sports, and on public health for the benefit of the public.”

Launched annually by Aspetar during the Holy Month, Aspetar’s campaign aims to introduce the experience of the hospital during the fasting month. Experts specializing in the fields of nutrition, psychology, research, exercise medicine, dentistry and other specialties will briefly present a number of important, innovative yet simple advice.

The messages also touch on how to eat Healthy, sleeping patterns, the ideal bedtime, the optimal time for exercise and tips on oral and dental health. Aspetar will also offer a range of exercises that can be done at home, to encourage fitness and healthy habits during the stay at home period.

In order to serve the community, Aspetar, through its leading role in sports medicine and exercise science, offers health education through a variety of methods to reach the largest audience, based on reliable and evidence-based scientific research.

It is worth mentioning that in previous years, in the Holy month of Ramadan, Aspetar presented awareness campaigns. “Healthy Ramadan,” stories and video series are all available through the YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels of Aspetar. The campaign follows the success of Aspetar’s innovative awareness initiatives such as ‘Ask the Doctor’ and ‘Beat the Heat’…, which aim to promote healthy living among both recreational and professional athletes.