Atletico Madrid Coach Simeone Eyeing Lukaku

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is monitoring Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Ok Diario.

The Belgian's return to Stamford Bridge has failed to live up to expectations after an impressive two-year spell at Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old seems to be considering leaving the club this summer and his situation has alerted the Spanish team and their coach Simeone.

The Argentine is a believer in Lukaku's abilities as he feels the need for a reliable center-forward similar to Atletico Madrid's former star Diego Costa.

Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are all following the striker as well.