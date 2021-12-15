Atletico Madrid to Move for Anthony Martial

Eurosport says that Atletico Madrid are keen on bringing in Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in a swap deal.

The La Liga giants will reportedly be in contact with the Red Devils before the end of the year to work out a deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The France international has fallen out of favor at United and intends to leave as soon as possible.

Martial's agent announced last week that the former Monaco star wants more minutes away from Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais are also both interested in bringing the player back to France.