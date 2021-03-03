Atletico Madrid Want Struggling Ziyech

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is a summer target for Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ziyech was part of a big summer of spending by the Blues ahead of this season, but he has only scored twice for the Stamford Bridge side and has only started two games since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

Atletico are expecting winger Vitolo to depart this summer and are reportedly eyeing Ziyech as a replacement. Chelsea are said to be open to a sale and could let the Moroccan depart for less than the €40 million they paid Ajax last year.