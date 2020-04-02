Attiyah Calls for Positivity and Fitness Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Qatar’s rally champion and ‘Prince of Dunes’ Nasser bin Saleh al Attiyah has advised people to remain fit and positive in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, following the government’s directive to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.

Attiyah, who’s also staying at home, said: “It is important for all Qataris and residents to comply with the government’s recommendations to stay at home and stay safe. The government is taking all preventive measures to stop the transmission of the disease, focusing on one common goal -- the safety and health of all people in Qatar.”

Speaking on the importance of staying active while on quarantine, Attiyah said: “Well-being is not something we should neglect. We can still do workout at home if we have some gym equipment at our disposal. If not, we can always opt for body weight exercises or be creative in using some household items as substitutes. Sport is very important not only for our physical wellbeing, but also for our mental health as it’s a major way to release the stress we are facing at the moment.”

“It is important to keep looking at the positive side of things,” the Red Bull athlete said, adding that he is focused on investing his time at home now, despite the situation that has halted many local and international sports competitions.

Describing his activities at home, the seasoned car driver said, “I have a dedicated schedule for home workouts every day. I am using this time to support my children with their home education. Perhaps you would be shocked to hear that I do enjoy cooking and I’m having time to prepare some of the recipes that I know and come up with new ones.”

“I stay connected with the audience and my fellow athletes through my social media platforms on Instagram and Snapchat; we do chat and keep one another updated,” he added.

The Qatari superstar also shared his thoughts on the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I am definitely a supporter of the decision taken by the International Olympic Committee to postpone Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the summer of 2021. This decision stems from the concern about the health and safety of athletes and to provide them with a suitable competition environment.”

After a strong start in the Dakar Rally and winning the Oman Rally and Qatar across Country Rally (FIA CCRWC), Attiyah is hopeful that the pandemic ends soon and he returns to his sport. “We hope this global pandemic will be under control soon and countries and federation will quickly get back to organizing rallies and competitions, be it the Middle East Rally Championship or the FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup.”

