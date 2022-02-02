Aubameyang Signs for Barcelona on Free Transfer

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2022 - 11:42 GMT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: @FCBarcelona_es)
Barcelona have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal.

The 32-year-old is set to sign a contract that will expire in 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023.

His buy out clause will be set at €100 million.

The Gabonese's contract at Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Barca tried to get Aubameyang on loan but were unable to match his £340,000-per-week salary and so the Gunners subsequently agreed to let him go as a free agent and sign for the Spanish giants on a permanent deal.

