Australian Open 2022 Live and Exclusively on beIN SPORTS Across MENA

From Monday 17 January at 03:00 MECCA, beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will exclusively broadcast the 110th edition of the Australian Open live from Melbourne, Australia, to viewers across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) - with around 40 hours of live coverage a day across four channels.

The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic had his hopes of competing in the tournament dashed on Sunday, after a court dismissed the Serbian’s appeal against a deportation order; ending a saga that has overshadowed the start of the Australian Open.

A host of male tennis superstars will be competing in this year’s Australian Open, including tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is aiming to win his 21st grand slam and become the most successful tennis player in history; 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who denied Djokovic four Grand Slam wins last year; third-best player in the world and two-time ATP final winner, Alexander Zverev; Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Matteo Berrettini of Italy – two Grand Slam finalists from 2021.

The women’s competitions will witness the world’s No.1 women’s singles tennis player, Australian Ashleigh Barty, striving to win on her home turf in the Australian Open for the first time, and being one of the hardest competitors standing in the way of returning Japanese star and defending champion Naomi Osaka. Other female superstars competing include young rising talents Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova and veteran player Simona Halep. While Arab fans across MENA will watch the tournament to support the world’s No.10 and best Arab player, Ons Jabeur, along with rising Egyptian star Mayar Sherif,

beIN SPORTS will broadcast all matches taking place in the three main arenas in Melbourne – the Rod Laver Arena, the Margaret Court Arena, and the John Cain Arena - consisting of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches. Wheelchair and junior players will also compete in singles and doubles tournaments.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast all matches through live feeds across four beIN SPORTS channels - beIN SPORTS 5, beIN SPORTS 6, and beIN SPORTS 7 - with English and Arabic commentary. There will also be a special world feed in English available on beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH.

Live from Doha, Qatar, beIN SPORTS’ commentators include retired Moroccan champion Karim Alami, previously ranked No.25 globally; second highest ranked female Tunisian and best Arab player of all time Selima Sfar; former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti; and former Moroccan tennis player Anass Lamrani.

The global sports channel will also showcase exclusive programs, including tournament previews, daily highlights, mini matches – keeping viewers up to date on all the action during this year’s exciting Australian Open.