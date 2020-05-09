Azadi Stadium Among World’s Best Football Grounds

Azadi Stadium in Iran has squeezed into the top 25 stadiums in the world according an online poll.

Spanish outlet MARCA have been encouraging fans to vote for what they deem to be the greatest arena for football games.

The Cairo international stadium is the best football ground in the world according to the poll.

Spanish stadiums Santiago Bernabeu, Nou Camp and Athletic Bilbao's San Mames, which replaced the old version of the same ground, follow behind in second, third and fourth.

Anfield is the highest-ranked English stadium in eight place, a place above Signal Iduna Park - another ground known for its bubbling atmosphere on European night.

Wembley and Old Trafford are just outside the top in 12th and 13th respectively, with the San Siro deemed to be the 16th best stadium in the world.

Azadi Stadium is the only stadium in Asia in top 25 stadiums.

Here is the list in full at the time of writing:

1. Cairo International Stadium (Al Ahly)

2. Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid)

3. Nou Camp (FC Barcelona)

4. San Mames (Athletic Club)

5. Monumental de Chile (Colo Colo)

6. Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

7. La Bombonera (Atletico Madrid)

8. Anfield (Liverpool)

9. Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

10. Stade Olympique de Radès (Esperance Tunis)

11. Stade Mohamed V (Raja and Wydad Casablanca)

12. Wembley (England national team)

13. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

14. Stade Velodrome (Marseille)

15. Maracana (Flamengo and Fluminense)

16. San Siro (Inter and AC Milan)

17. Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich)

18. Azadi Stadium (Iran)

19. Celtic Park (Celtic)

20. Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

21. Ibrox Stadium

22. Estadio da Luz (Benfica)

23. Johan Cruyff Arena (Ajax and Netherlands national team)

24. Estadio Monumental (River Plate)

25. Estadio Azteca (Club America, Cruz Azul and Mexico national team)