Bahrain to Form Boxing Team: Shaikh Khalid

Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, attending the Bahrain National Boxing Championship, said that the event is the genuine starting point to form a national boxing team for the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in regional and international events.

The event was held under the patronage of the First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee at Bahrain Table Tennis Association’s GYM in Isa Town and was organized by Bahrain Boxing Federation featuring 25 bouts with the participation of 50 boxers.

Upon his arrival to attend the event, HH Shaikh Khalid was received by Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, member of the Bahrain Olympic Committee’s board and other VIPs and dignitaries.

His Highness expressed his utmost happiness at the level of participation in this event and the boxers’ performances during the event. He also praised the number of spectators who attended to follow the event and cheer the boxers.

“We designed a vision to support the boxing sport in Bahrain, through which we look forward to taking it to the top of the world through the next Olympic games. The Bahrain National Boxing Championship is the first of its kind event and it gave limited access to those practicing this sport in the Kingdom,” HH Shaikh Khalid said.