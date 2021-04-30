Bahrain Grand Prix Nominated for Prestigious Award

The 2020 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix has been nominated for one of the most prestigious awards in international television. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced yesterday the nominations for the British Academy Television Awards, with Sky Sports coverage of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix amongst the four nominees in the sports category.

Sky Sports F1, as the exclusive broadcaster in the UK for live races, has been selected as the nominee for its coverage of one of the most dramatic races ever seen at the BIC.

The 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was watched by almost 100 million people globally, who witnessed the extraordinary crash of Roman Grosjean, together with his remarkable escape, in part thanks to Bahraini marshals and firefighters who subsequently received an FIA Special Award for their exceptional bravery.