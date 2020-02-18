Bahrain International Circuit Kick Starts F1 Countdown

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) kick starts its 30-day countdown today to the start of the weekend’s events in the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020.

The four-day event features the very best of global motorsport and non-stop family entertainment. It is scheduled to LIGHT IT UP! from March 19 to 22 at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in Sakhir.

A four-day Main Grandstand seat costs BD150. A Batelco Grandstand ticket for all four days is BD120, while there are also Batelco Grandstand tickets for only Saturday and Sunday priced at BD100 apiece; and also Friday-only tickets at BD60 each. Furthermore, a four-day ticket to the Turn One Grandstand costs BD100; whereas University and Victory Grandstand fourday tickets are BD60 apiece. It is worth noting that Bahrain Grand Prix tickets are among the most affordable on the Formula 1 season calendar. BIC has also covered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all event tickets, saving fans from any additional expense. This year’s Bahrain Grand Prix is the second of a record 22 rounds on the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It will be the first night race of the season and BIC will be joining Formula 1 and national carrier Gulf Air in commemorating their 70th anniversaries.

The 57-lap sprint is the 16th edition of the desert race and it is the seventh time it is being held under BIC’s state-of-the-art floodlights. The weekend’s Formula 1 action will be complemented by three highly competitive support series. These include the returning FIA Formula 2 Championship and the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East, plus the FIA Formula 3 Championship, which will be making its Bahrain Grand Prix debut. Both Formula 2 and Formula 3 will be holding the first round of their 2020 seasons at BIC, while Porsche will be staging its championship finale. Off the track, headlining the attractions will be the series of fantastic concerts by globally renowned superstars in music. Kicking off the live performances will be Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Afrojack, who will be taking to the stage for his live show on the Friday (March 20) night of the race weekend.

Then, on Saturday (March 21), global Top 10 DJ and producer Don Diablo will perform in the second of two concerts that evening. The first artist on Saturday will be announced by BIC soon. Also as a part of the entertainment, BIC is bringing back one of the crowd-favorites from last year’s race, which is also literally the biggest attraction at BIC’s F1 Village vending area. The 42-metre high giant Ferris Wheel, with 27 gondolas, will once again tower over the circuit, while there will also be a carousel-like Ghost Rider speed ride to enjoy.

Amongst the loads of other attractions are carnival games, kids’ play areas, stage acts and roaming acts such as renowned street performer Abraham Thill, a life-sized Toy Brigade, a Hot Air Balloons traveling parade, Funky Style Band from Italy, Jam Batucada musical show from Spain, long-time favorites at BIC events Dr. Bubbles and Pop the Balloonman, and so much more.