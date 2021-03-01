Bahrain Offers Vaccinations for F1 Participants

Bahrain has offered Formula 1 personnel and team members voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations when they travel to the Kingdom later this month for pre-season testing and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

This is according to leading motor racing website Autosport, which reported that all those who classify as a “race participant” may receive the Pfizer vaccine upon arrival in the Kingdom.

They will receive the second dose 21 days later. F1 is set for a busy schedule on the island this month, with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) hosting pre-season testing from March 12 to 14 and the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 from March 26 to 28.

“Due to the timescale of this year’s Formula 1 event, including testing, the vast majority of participants will be present in Bahrain for a three-week period ahead of the race,” reported Autosport, citing a statement from BIC. “This, in turn, allows a unique opportunity to provide additional protection for those who wish to take up the opportunity in the form of vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine).”