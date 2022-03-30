Bale to Consider Short-Term Deal After Leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could consider signing a short-term contract with a new club once he leaves the Spanish giants, according to the Evening Standard.

The Wales international is entering the final few months of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and is set to become a free agent in June.

The former Tottenham star and his country will have to wait until June to find out the identity of their final opponent for a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

That is because those on the other side of their draw, Scotland and Ukraine, are yet to face off in their semi-final clash.

Reports claim that the 32-year-old will look to join a new team on a six-month deal this summer as he hopes to be in Qatar next November.

Bale is set to contemplate retiring before the second half of the 2022-2023 season.