Bale's Agent Slams Real Madrid Boss Zidane over Exit Talk

Zinedine Zidane has been branded "a disgrace" by Gareth Bale's agent after the Real Madrid boss' comments about the winger's impending exit from the club.

Bale has been touted for a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu and Zidane confirmed that the winger is "very close to leaving" the club after leaving him out of the team for the International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving," Zidane said. "We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team."

Jonathan Barnett, who represents the Wales international, has reacted strongly to the Madrid coach's frank assessment of the situation.

"Zidane is a disgrace to speak like that about someone who has done so much for Real," Barnett told ESPN FC.

"If and when Gareth goes it will be because it is in the best interest of Gareth and nothing to do with Zidane pushing."