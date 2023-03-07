Barcelona president confirms meeting with Messi's father

ALBAWABA - Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed meeting with Lionel Messi's father recently.

Jorge Messi met with the Barca president to discuss a a potential tribute match.

Laporta revealed as per Goal: “I met Jorge Messi yes. We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return”

He also explained that the 35-year-old's departure from Barcelona in 2021 was necessary for the economic recovery of the club.

“I had to make a decision, club above all. We didn't have a good fair play at the time, I still feel sad about it. I had to choose and I chose the club. In Paris, we saw each other.”

Leo's current deal at Paris Saint-Germain will reach its end in the summer.