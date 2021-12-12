Barcelona's Pedri Does Not Care about Man Utd & Man City

Barcelona's rising star Pedri has declared his commitment to the Spanish giants despite interest from major European sides.

The midfielder signed a new contract with Barca a couple of months ago despite lucrative offers from elsewhere.

He said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain? I am happy at Barça, this is my dream."

Pedri agreed a contract extension until 2026, with the deal including a one-billion-euro release clause, Barcelona announced on October 14.

The former Las Palmas star has four goals and six assists in 56 appearances with Barca so far in all competitions.