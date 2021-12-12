Barcelona's Pedri Does Not Care about Man Utd & Man City

  1. Home
Published December 12th, 2021 - 11:51 GMT
Barcelona's rising star Pedri has declared his commitment to the Spanish giants despite interest from major European sides.

The midfielder signed a new contract with Barca a couple of months ago despite lucrative offers from elsewhere.

He said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain? I am happy at Barça, this is my dream."

Pedri agreed a contract extension until 2026, with the deal including a one-billion-euro release clause, Barcelona announced on October 14.

The former Las Palmas star has four goals and six assists in 56 appearances with Barca so far in all competitions.

Laporta and Pedri (Photo: AFP)
FC Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri (R) poses for pictures with President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta during his contract renewal signing ceremony in Barcelona, on October 15, 2021. Barcelona midfielder Pedri has agreed a contract extension until 2026, with the deal including a one-billion-euro ($1.16 billion) release clause, the club announced on October 14. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
