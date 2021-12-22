Barcelona Agree Deal to Sign Ferran Torres from Man City

Manchester City have agreed to sell Ferran Torres to Barcelona for €55 million, according to the Guardian.

The Spain forward will therefore move to the Camp Nou when the winter transfer begins next month.

City signed the 21-year-old for €25 million in the summer of 2020.

The young star has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions since joining the Premier League champions from Valencia last year.

He has featured in just seven matches this season with City after breaking a metatarsal while on international duty in October.

Spain's forward Ferran Torres during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match Georgia v Spain in Tbilisi on March 28, 2021. / AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV