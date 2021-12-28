Barcelona Announce Signing of Ferran Torres

Barcelona have announced the signing of Manchester City striker Ferran Torres on Tuesday.
The English club accepted an initial €55 million for the 21-year-old a few days ago.
The Spain international has signed a five-year contract at Barca with a buyout clause of €1 billion.
City announced on the club's official Twitter account: 'Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.'
The former Valencia star was unveiled in a video on Barca's official website.
The player appeared alongside several other youngsters like Pedri, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia.
He said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Hello Culers, I am very happy to announce that today I will join the club. See you soon."
