Barcelona Hoping to Sign Chelsea Pair for Free

Barcelona are planning to continue their approach by securing the services of new players on free transfers this summer, according to Sport.

The Catalan giants are targeting Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Both players are set to become free agents following the end of the season.

It was reported that Azpilicueta has already agreed a three-year deal with Barca.

Negotiations with Christensen are underway as both sides hope to seal a deal soon.

Barcelona brought in Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for free this season due their financial struggles.

They will continue to push for new deals whenever possible.