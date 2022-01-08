Barcelona Confident of Beating Rivals to Haaland

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident his club will be able to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

The Barca president has had several meetings with Mino Raiola, according to Esport3.

The 21-year-old is also wanted by Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Laporta believes he has the upper hand following several meetings with Haaland's representatives.

The Norwegian will be able to leave Dortmund in the summer if any interested club pays his release clause of €75 million.

Barcelona are suffering financially and has to sell a lot of players to finance a bid for the Dortmund star.