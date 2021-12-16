Barcelona Demanding €90m for Frenkie de Jong

Fichajes claims that Barcelona are prepared listen to offers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong if they are in the region of €90 million.

The Spanish club is in need of funds to reinforce its ranks and the Dutch star will likely be sacrificed to bring in a huge sum of cash.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are being linked with the former Ajax midfielder.

The 24-year-old prefers not to move to a side where playing in bad weather is the norm according to his father.

De Jong made 19 appearances this season so far in all competitions and is tied to Barca until the summer of 2026.