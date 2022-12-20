Barcelona eager to bring N'Golo Kante to Spain

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona is closing in on agreeing on a pre-agreement with Chelsea’s midfield tank N’Golo Kante.

The French midfielder’s season in North London has been shrouded by injuries and the Blues were prepared to let go of him.

With Barcelona losing Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami next season, Kante could fill that gap left by the former Spanish captain.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea ends next season and the Spanish heavyweights will look to sign him for free considering their financial issues.