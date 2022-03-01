Barcelona Edging Closer to Signing Chelsea's Christensen

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea star Andreas Christensen has received an initial offer from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

The Dane's current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to reach its expiry date in June.

He has made 153 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far.

Therfore, the 25-year-old Christensen is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club.

Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also keen on signing the defender.

But Christensen appears to favor a move to Barcelona.

The Spanish club is offering a deal that runs until the summer of 2026 and is worth €6 million-a-year plus bonuses.