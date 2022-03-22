Barcelona Fear Losing Araujo to Man Utd

Barcelona face the risk of losing defender Ronald Araujo this summer due to Manchester United's interest in his services.

The Uruguayan defender has managed to prove himself and became a key player since Xavi's arrival in November last year.

The 23-year-old's deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and United are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

El Nacional claims the English giants are readying a £33.6 million offer for the player.

Araujo is also being followed by Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Barcelona will do their best on ensure his stay at Camp Nou and are pushing hard for him to sign a contract extension.