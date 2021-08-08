Barcelona File Complaint to Block Messi's Move to PSG

FC Barcleona have filed a complaint with the European Commission in an attempt to block Paris Saint-Germain's move for Lionel Messi.

Marca says that the complaint is based on financial facts and Barca believes that Financial Fair Play rules should intervene to prevent the move.

The Spanish club insists that competition has been distorted by PSG's spending.

The Argentine striker will likely earn around €40 million if he does end up in Paris.

The French giants have already signed Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers, but they will earn huge wages.

Not to mention that other players with significant salaries are already at the club like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti.

Barcelona failed to renew Messi's contract that ended last July and announced that the player will not return.