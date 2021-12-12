Ousmane Dembele Set to Leave Barcelona for Free

Barcelona have realized that they will not be able to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele beyond the current season.

The 24-year-old's contract is set to reach its end in June and the player has rejected Barca's advances for renewal.

Sport says the Frenchman has decided to run down his deal and leave for free next summer.

He has offers from across Europe, but it is believed he prefers a switch to the Premier League.

Newcastle and Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Dembele's representatives about a move in 2022.

Barcelona signed the 2018 World Cup winner for €140 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.