Barcelona Make Salah Their Haaland Alternative

Barcelona are lining up a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah if they fail to land Erling Haaland, according to AS.

The Borussia Dortmund star remains Barca's number one target, but Salah who is tied to the Anfield outfit until the summer of 2023 is considered to be a viable option.

Haaland is reportedly wanted by Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG.

Competition for the 21-year-old's signature will be fierce this summer.

Barcelona understand that getting the Norway international will be very difficult.

Therefore, officials at the Camp Nou are eyeing the Egyptian star although they understand that Liverpool are preparing to offer him a new deal.