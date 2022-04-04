Barcelona no Longer Interested in Liverpool's Salah

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2022 - 11:52 GMT
Barcelona FC are no longer in pursuit of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah this summer, according to Sport.

The 29-year-old's talks with the Reds regarding a new deal stalled with less than 18 months to run on his current deal.

The Spanish giants had their sights set on signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and considered the Egyptian as an alternative.

However, Barca have gone cold on both stars due to their financial struggles.

Therefore, a move to Camp Nou is becoming less likely for the Egyptian.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Salah ahead of this summer's transfer window.

