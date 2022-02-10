Barcelona to Offload Three Strikers to Help Fund Haaland Deal

Barcelona are planning to get rid of three senior forward in the summer to help fund a deal for Erling Haaland, as reported by Sport.

Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong will all be offloaded at the end of the season.

The club is set to sell both Depay and Braithwaite to help fund a move for Borussia Dortmund star Haaland.

De Jong joined Barca on loan from Sevilla in August and will return to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan this summer.

Barcelona boss Xavi has made Haaland his top target for next season and will push the club to move for him following the end of the season.