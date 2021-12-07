Barcelona to Offer £38m for Ferran Torres

Barcelona are willing to pay £38 million for Manchester City striker Ferran Torres, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Previous reports claim that the Premier League champions want £51m for the 21-year-old, but the two sides are in talks that could bring the figure down.

City signed the Spain international in August 2020 on a five-year deal, until 2025, for a reported fee of £20.8 million.

He has 16 goals and four assists in 43 matches since his arrival in all competitions.

Torres was called up to the senior Spain national team for the first time just 16 days after signing for Manchester City.