Barcelona to Pay Whatever is Needed to Land Salah

Barcelona are willing to pay whatever is needed to land Egyptian star Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, as reported by AS.

The 29-year-old is followed closely and respected by Barca coach Xavi Hernadez and the feeling is reportedly mutual.

The Catalan club is eyeing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, but understand that the Norwegian is likely to choose Manchester City.

Therefore, they will throw everything to sign "Mo" this summer.

Xavi believes that Salah's qualities are ideal for his attacking approach.

The Egypt international is entering the final 18 months of his current contract with Liverpool and both sides have failed to reach an agreement over a renewal so far.