Barcelona Planning Moves for Pogba & Haaland

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is "obsessed" with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda.

Inda claims that Barca will move for the Frenchman following reports of a new capital injection from HSBC, JP Morgan and Bank of America.

This will also allow the club to join the race for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Pogba is set to become a free agent in June, while Haaland's deal features a buyout clause of €75 million that will become active next summer.

Barcelona faced financial troubles that prevented them from keeping hold of Lionel Messi who left the club following the end of his contract in August.