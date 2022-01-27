  1. Home
Barcelona Planning to Sign Chelsea Defender Azpilicueta for Free

Barcelona believe they will be able to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta for free this summer, according to Goal.

The Spain international has become an integral part at the Blues ever since his arrival in 2012.

His contract will expire at the end of the season and appears to be at odds with the club over a renewal.

Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the situation to add him to their ranks.

Azpilicueta has 14 goals and 56 assists in 456 appearances with Chelsea across all competitions so far.

He has represented Spain 36 times and scored one goal.

