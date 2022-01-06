Barcelona Planning Summer Move for Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona have identified Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a top target for next summer, according to El Nacional.
The Portugal international has become frustrated after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford this season so far.
Barca are monitoring Fernandes' situation and could launch a summer bid for his services if they fail to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.
The 27-year-old is tied to the Red Devils until the summer of 2025 but could opt to end his adventure in England for a move to Spain next season.
The Portuguese has 45 goals and 34 assists in 104 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.
