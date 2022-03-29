Barcelona Refuse Mbappe & Haaland Conditions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the financial conditions to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are not acceptable.

Laporta was asked in an interview with RAC1 whether he preferred Haaland or Mbappe.

The Barca president replied as quoted by Football Espana: “At the moment, none of the two has expressed that to me.”

“What I have received are certain economic conditions that we wouldn’t accept under any circumstances.”

Mbappe is set to leave PSG at the end of the season once his contract reaches its end.

Haaland will be surely saying goodbye to Borussia Dortmund as well once his release clause is met this summer.

Europe's giants are lining up to sign the duo and Barcelona are distancing themselves from any potential deal due to economic conditions.