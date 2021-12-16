Barcelona Refuse Pogba Package Deal

Mino Raiola has floated the idea that Barcelona must sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba to have a chance at getting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The super agent who represents both Pogba and Haaland recently met with Barca president Joan Laporta, and he apparently suggested the concept of a package deal.

The Spanish club will not be drawn into signing the Norwegian if it means they also have to pay the Frenchman's huge wages, according to SPORT.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez does not believe the United star is the right fit for his team.

The two stars are being followed closely by Europe's top clubs and a bidding war for their services could begin in the coming weeks.