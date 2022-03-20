Barcelona Reignite Pogba Interest after Spotify Sponsorship Deal

FC Barcelona are reigniting their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Star.

The 29-year-old is set to run down his £250,000-a-week current deal at the end of the season.

The 2018 World Cup winner was previously linked with Barca, but the Spanish giants cooled their interest due to the huge personal demands of the Frenchman.

However, The Catalan club signed a mega sponsorship deal with Spotify last week.

The deal is worth an estimated £235 million over four years, meaning that they are now able to enter the race for the former Juventus star.

Pogba could be tempted to join Barcelona after improving significantly under new boss Xavi Hernandez.

The team is currently fourth in La Liga and has reached the Europa League quarter-finals.