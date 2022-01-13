Barcelona Want Dembele to Decide His Future 'Quickly'

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany wants Ousmane Dembele to resolve his contract situation 'quickly', according Sport.

The France international is set to become a free agent this summer and is yet to reach a deal regarding his renewal.

The two parties have discussed the extension for several months.

Dembele could leave for nothing at the end of the season if the club fails to tie him to fresh terms.

Alemany told Sport as quoted by the Daily Mail: "He knows very well what the club thinks.

"He has our offer on Bthe table and he knows that we should resolve this situation quickly."

The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Juventus, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.