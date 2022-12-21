  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Barcelona willing to sell Ansu Fati for €80m

Barcelona willing to sell Ansu Fati for €80m

Published December 21st, 2022 - 01:08 GMT
Spain's forward Ansu Fati (R) celebrates scoring during the friendly football match between Jordan and Spain, at the Hussein Youth City stadium, in the Jordanian capital Amman on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / afp / AFP)
Spain's forward Ansu Fati (R) celebrates scoring during the friendly football match between Jordan and Spain, at the Hussein Youth City stadium, in the Jordanian capital Amman on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / afp / AFP)

According to El Nacional, Barcelona no longer consider Ansu Fati an essential member of the squad and are willing to sell him to any club bidding in the range of €80m.

Fati was considered the next Lionel Messi by many after his impressive performances since making his debut. However, injuries and new signings in his position have seen his game-time go down drastically along with his form.

Barcelona to offer Dembele a new contract

Barca want to keep Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou and are preparing to offer the French winger a new contract, according to SPORT. 

The player has the full backing of the club and intend to make him one of the important figures of the club. Dembele's contract expires in 2024.

Tags:Ousmane DembeleFC BarcelonaAnsu Fati

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...