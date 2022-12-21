Barcelona willing to sell Ansu Fati for €80m

According to El Nacional, Barcelona no longer consider Ansu Fati an essential member of the squad and are willing to sell him to any club bidding in the range of €80m.

Fati was considered the next Lionel Messi by many after his impressive performances since making his debut. However, injuries and new signings in his position have seen his game-time go down drastically along with his form.

Barcelona to offer Dembele a new contract

Barca want to keep Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou and are preparing to offer the French winger a new contract, according to SPORT.

The player has the full backing of the club and intend to make him one of the important figures of the club. Dembele's contract expires in 2024.