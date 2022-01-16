Barcelona's Dembele Set to Join Man Utd or Juventus

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele is set to leave for either Manchester United or Juventus, according to a report by Sport.

Barca officials tried to renew the 2018 World Cup winner's deal at Camp Nou but all their attempts failed so far.

Reports claim the 24-year-old has already reached a personal agreement with one of the two giants.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also linked with the player in recent months.

Barcelona boss Xavi is willing to let the striker leave this month after growing frustrated with the renewal situation.

The Frenchman's agent is said to have demanded a salary of €40 million per year for Dembele, as well as €40 million more in bonuses, according to AS.

Barca are now ready to let the former Borussia Dortmund forward leave before the end of the current month.