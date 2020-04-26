Basketball-FTBB: Championship to Resume on June 3

The bureau of the Tunisian Basketball Federation (FTBB), on Saturday, announced that Tunisia's basketball championship (men's seniors A) will resume on June 3 and (men's seniors B) on June 10, if approved by the regulatory authority.

At its meeting by video-conferencethe on Saturday, the FTBB bureau also decided that the resumption of women's championships (A and B) will be on June 20, while training will proceed on May 4 in small groups (3 players per group maximum).

The FTBB stressed the need to respect the health measures and the health protocol to be announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The number of people allowed to access the hall has been fixed at 21 people per club.

Only substitutes and technical staff will be allowed in the bench, while doctors and physiotherapists will stay in another place and club officials in the stands, the FTBB said.

It has also been decided to exempt clubs from debts to the federation.

The Tunisian basketball Super Cup will be maintained, the federation said, indicating that it will be played as soon as air traffic resumes and life returns to normal in Tunisia and France, in order to uphold the contract signed between the Tunisian federation and the French organizing company.