Bayern Munich officials in London to seal Harry Kane deal

Bayern Munich officials have flown to London to hold talks with Tottenham over Harry Kane.

Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe arrived in London on Monday and are set to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The German giants submitted an offer of £70 million for the English striker, but it was rejected recently.

They are now expected to raise their bid by £5m, as per Bild.

Kane wants to leave Tottanham this summer and is hoping to seal a move to Bayern.

The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions and even found a new house in Munich, according to previous reports.