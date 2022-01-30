Bayern Munich Seeking to Sign Ziyech on Loan

Bayern Munich have expressed their interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, according to Fichajes.

The German club is seeking a late loan agreement that includes an option to buy.

The Morocco international has been in fine form recently despite his failure to convince Thomas Tuchel of granting him a starting spot in the team.

The former Ajax star has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in recent weeks.

He joined Chelsea for a fee of €40 million potentially increasing to €44 million, with variable factors.

Ziyech scored six goals and made four assists in 24 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far this season.