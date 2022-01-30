  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bayern Munich Seeking to Sign Ziyech on Loan

Bayern Munich Seeking to Sign Ziyech on Loan

Published January 30th, 2022 - 06:59 GMT
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)

Bayern Munich have expressed their interest in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, according to Fichajes.

The German club is seeking a late loan agreement that includes an option to buy.

The Morocco international has been in fine form recently despite his failure to convince Thomas Tuchel of granting him a starting spot in the team.

The former Ajax star has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in recent weeks.

He joined Chelsea for a fee of €40 million potentially increasing to €44 million, with variable factors.

Ziyech scored six goals and made four assists in 24 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far this season.

Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Hakim ZiyechChelsea FCBorussia DortmundFC BarcelonaThomas Tuchel

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...