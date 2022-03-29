Beckham Wants to Bring Four Barcelona Icons to Inter Miami

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is plotting future moves to bring in a number of Barcelona icons to the team, according to Sport.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is eyeing Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

Beckham is starting to piece together recruitment plans for 2023 and these four stars are on top of his wish list.

Messi is going through terrible times at Paris Saint-Germain and is likely to be on his way out of the club this summer.

Suarez is set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season as well.

Busquets and Alba are both settled at Barcelona but departing the club could be an option for the duo if they receive suitable offers.